Busted: Convicted carjacker, accused of stealing vehicle from elderly woman at grocery store now in custody

WEST BEND/MILWAUKEE — West Bend police said Thursday, July 20th a wanted, convicted carjacker, accused of striking again just after his release from custody, has been arrested.

Rakeem Woodley was found Thursday morning, hiding in a relative’s home near 12th and Greenfield in Milwaukee.

Police said around 11:15 a.m., a Milwaukee police officer located a 2008 Infiniti G35, stolen from a 75-year-old woman in a Pick ‘n Save parking lot on Washington Street near Stockhausen Lane in West Bend on July 18th, around 7:30 a.m. Woodley was found about an hour later, in the area.

West Bend police responded and took custody of the vehicle and suspect.

Police said the victim’s vehicle was not damaged, and will be returned to the 75-year-old woman after it’s processed for evidence.

Woodley was arrested for strong armed robbery and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. He’s being held at the Washington County Jail.

West Bend police in a news release thanked Milwaukee police for their cooperation outstanding work in apprehending Woodley.