× Cool treat on a summer day: MPD teams up with Pick ‘n Save, Kemps to unveil ice cream truck

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is teaming up with Pick ‘n Save and Kemps to unveil an MPD ice cream truck that will be used in community events across the city.

The truck will be used for the first time during a neighborhood gathering on Friday, July 21st at North Division High School from 1:30-4:00 p.m. Pick ‘n Save has donated a picnic lunch, after which Kemps ice cream cups will be handed out to residents. Milwaukee Public Schools Recreation and the Boys & Girls Club are also pitching in with Friday’s event.

The truck will travel to different Milwaukee neighborhoods and special events this summer and gives an opportunity to officers from MPD’s Office of Community Outreach and Education and the seven Districts to share a treat with the citizens they serve.

Milwaukee police say this initiative highlights the partnerships MPD has with local businesses, like Pick ‘n Save, in working to build a strong community.