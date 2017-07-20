× Etter Hughes sentenced to 20 years in prison in death of 7-year-old Trevion Winningham

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced 45-year-old Etter Hughes on Thursday, July 20th to 20 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision in connection with the November 2016 death of seven-year-old Trevion Winningham.

Hughes pleaded “no contest” to four charges on June 5th. They include:

Neglecting a child (consequence is death)

Neglecting a child (consequence is great bodily harm)

Child abuse, failing to prevent bodily harm (two counts)

Another woman charged in this case, 47-year-old Mary Martinez, pleaded guilty last month to these charges:

Neglecting a child (consequence is death)

Neglecting a child (consequence is great bodily harm)

Physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing bodily harm (two counts)

Martinez is set to be sentenced on Friday, July 21st.

According to officials, Winningham was brought from a residence near 19th and National Avenue to a hospital on November 29th. The child was suffering from numerous injuries. The child died a few hours later.

According to the criminal complaint, Hughes brought Winningham and another nine-year-old boy to St. Luke’s Medical Center. She “yelled out that she had an unresponsive baby.” Medical personnel helped carry the boy into the emergency room.

The complaint indicates Hughes “claimed to have discovered Trevion unresponsive” when she woke up. Hughes also “handed a handwritten note” to a security official at St. Luke’s. It blamed the nine-year-old boy “for inflicting the injuries on Trevion’s body.”

Medical officials noted that Winningham’s “body was marked with significant signs of trauma.” Police were immediately notified due to the concern for severe child physical abuse. After a pulse was regained, the boy was taken to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

Doctors at Children’s Hospital attempted more life-saving measures — but Winningham later died.