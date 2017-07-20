Firkin Fest is this weekend! Get a taste of what’s going to be on the menu

MILWAUKEE -- One of the most unique beer festivals in our area is happening this weekend. Curt Forman, From Brewfest Partners and Andy Jones, co-founder and brewmaster of Good City Brewing, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview of Firkin Fest.
About Firkin Fest (website)
The most eclectic beer festival in the area featuring 50 cask conditioned ales (firkins) and ciders. This festival has a great vibe with the perfect combination of a unique brews, quality attendees and a welcoming venue in Cathedral Square Park.. Event goers can vote for their favorite firkin beer and help decide which brew is awarded the “Big Firkin Award.”