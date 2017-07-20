× Greenfield police: 2 arrested, 1 sought following police pursuit involving stolen vehicle

GREENFIELD — Two people were taken into custody and a third suspect is being sought after a police pursuit that began in Greenfield late Wednesday night, July 19th. The vehicle involved was stolen.

It began around 11:15 p.m. when officers initiated a traffic stop near 27th and Layton. Police say the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

A pursuit was initiated.

Police say the driver made a big circle — entering the freeway, exiting on College Avenue, and heading northbound on 27th Street.

The vehicle crashed after hitting spike strips near 27th and Layton. Police say the fleeing vehicle hit as many as three other vehicles during the pursuit.

No injuries were reported.

Two of the three people inside the vehicle were arrested on scene — a 22-year-old man who was driving, and a 23-year-old woman. The woman was released without charges. The man is being held on multiple charges. The third suspect is being sought.

Police say the vehicle was stolen out of the City of Milwaukee.

No one was hurt.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.