× It’s time to fire up the grill: Spice up your average cheeseburger with this recipe

MILWAUKEE — Nothing says summer more than a cheeseburger on the grill. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for blue cheese stuffed chipotle BBQ burgers.

Blue Cheese Stuffed Chipotle BBQ Burgers

Ingredients

1 1/4 pounds Ground Beef

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper, to taste

2/3 cup (4 ounces) Wisconsin blue cheese, crumbled

Olive oil

4 sesame seed buns

Tomato slices

Lettuce

BBQ Sauce:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup onions, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

3/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons chipotle chiles in adobo, minced

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

1. Make BBQ sauce. Heat olive oil in medium pan over medium heat. Add onions and cook until translucent, 4-5 minutes. Add garlic and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add ketchup, brown sugar, honey, chipotle chiles, vinegar, 1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire and mustard. Bring to boil and simmer 20 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

2. Combine ground beef and 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce in medium bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Mix and form into 8 thin patties. Distribute blue cheese evenly over center of 4 beef patties. Place remaining patties on top and pinch edges to seal cheese into center. Brush burgers with olive oil.

3. Heat grill or indoor grill pan over medium high heat. Grill burgers until cooked through, 5-7 minutes on each side.

4. Place burgers on buns; top with BBQ sauce, tomatoes and lettuce.

Recipe courtesy of Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board