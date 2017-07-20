× Kenosha police investigate after men in white van approach, follow children

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are investigating after unknown men in a white van approached and followed children at different locations in the city on Wednesday afternoon, July 19th.

The Kenosha Police Department shared the following information with the Kenosha Unified School District on Thursday, July 20th.

Police say a woman on Wednesday, July 19th reported that her seven-year-old daughter and her six-year-old nephew were walking home from school in the area of 50th Avenue and 58th Street around 1:00 p.m. when they were followed by a white work van with a ladder rack holding a ladder.

Officials say the van approached the children and the occupants said they would follow them home — and they followed the children until the children went into the house. The van then left the area in an unknown direction.

The occupants were described as Hispanic males. One was bald and the other was wearing a blue shirt.

Police say around 3:45 p.m. that same day, two girls were walking in the area of 17th Avenue and 80th Street when a white work van with two male Hispanics, one of whom was described as wearing a hat, was driving back and forth looking at the girls.

Police say the van was described as having a ladder rack on the rear with a ladder on it, rust along the tires, and only two front windows besides the windshield.

No conversation was had between the occupants and the girls.

According to police, the van sat near 17th Avenue and 80th Street until a family member came out. The van then fled north from the scene.

This, after Kenosha police say they have been investigating more incidents in which women have been followed and or approached by unknown men in various vehicles at different locations in the city.

Police are warning the public to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings and avoid isolated locations if possible. Police say another method to increase safety if approached is to enter a business or find other pedestrians as there is safety in numbers. It is wise to carry a cell phone if you have one, and to use it if you can. Even the appearance of making a call can deter some of these incidents, police say.

Anyone with additional details should call the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234.