Lightning believed to have sparked fire on roof at Chula Vista in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS — A lightning strike is believed to have caused a fire on the roof at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells — a popular indoor waterpark.

It happened Wednesday night, July 19th, shortly before 10:00 p.m.

According to a press release from Wisconsin Dells police, after a 911 call came in, responding officers found smoke and flames coming from the top of the wall at the roofline.

Firefighters with the Kilbourn Fire Department extinguished the flames. The fire was contained to a small facade area above the main entrance to the building.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a lightning strike from storms that passed through, according to a witness.

Chula Vista management officials said the waterpark would be open for regular business Thursday.