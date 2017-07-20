× Lucky player holding $250K winning Powerball ticket sold at Speedway in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One lucky Wisconsin player is holding a $250,000 winning Powerball ticket from the Wednesday, July 19th Powerball drawing, lottery officials announced Thursday.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Lottery, the player purchased their ticket from the Speedway at 369 East Oklahoma Avenue in Milwaukee. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 50, 51, 59, 61 and 63 with a Powerball of 4. The Power Play number was 5.

The lucky player matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball to win the ticket holder a $50,000 prize. Because the player purchased the Power Play prize multiplier, the $50,000 prize was automatically multiplied by five, turning the ticket into a $250,000 winner.

For an extra $1 per play, Power Play multiplies non-jackpot winnings by the drawing’s Power Play number. For example, if your prize is $50,000 and the Power Play number is 4, you win $200,000. The $1 million prize automatically becomes $2 million with Power Play.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes. Winners of more than $599 must claim their prize at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee office or by mail.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, July 22nd. The estimated jackpot is $205 million ($127.6 million cash).

How to Play

Tickets must be purchased before 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in the drawing:

Each ticket costs $2 per play

Power Play is an optional prize multiplier that costs $1 per play

Choose five different numbers 1 to 69 and one Powerball number 1 to 26

Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won

While the jackpot gets the most attention, there are other prizes to be won in Powerball. Prizes range from $4 for matching just the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five numbers (but not the Powerball).