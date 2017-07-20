New aquatic center to be built at Racine park thanks to $6.5M donation from SC Johnson

RACINE — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced on Thursday morning, July 20th plans for the construction of the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park. A news release indicates the project is being funded by a $6.5 million donation from SC Johnson and will be open to the public.

The centerpiece will be two separate swimming pools – a lap pool and an activity pool – that have almost 15,000 total square feet of water surface. Special pool features include large waterslides, a water play structure, a rope course, water spray feature, and a zero-depth pool for young children. Maximum capacity at the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center will be approximately 700 people.

The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center will include a 4,800 square-foot pool building with changing rooms, a concession stand and shaded lounge areas. The Racine Family YMCA will manage the facility.

The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center project is subject to approval by the Racine County Board of Supervisors. A vote is expected to occur in early August.

Groundbreaking is projected to take place this fall with the opening targeted for June 2018.

Pritchard Park is located at 2800 Ohio Street in Racine. Construction is not expected to impact Pritchard Park’s hours of operation, but certain areas near the site may be closed to the public for safety reasons.