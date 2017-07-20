MENOMONEE FALLS -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Garcade in Menomonee Falls. It's a retro arcade and pinball location. He spent the morning playing video games and showing off the space.
Over 50 video games: Get you game on at Garcade in Menomonee Falls
