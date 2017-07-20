Pewaukee man facing 5 felonies for allegedly stealing $16K worth of high-end bikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEWAUKEE -- A Pewaukee man is behind bars, accused of stealing more than $16,000 worth of bikes. Investigators say the man targeted two high rises, stealing bikes since late May.

Police say 35-year-old Jason Secora slipped into the parking garage of the Park Lafayette Towers Apartments on North Prospect and the BreakWater Condominiums on Franklin Place, and walked out with at least ten high-end bikes.

"It's definitely unsettling," said Jessica Ginster, Fyxation Bicycle Company.

According to a criminal complaint, Secora sometimes cut through locks and tossed the bikes into a stolen truck.

"It's a little rattling, especially the value of all of these bikes," said Ginster.

Jessica Ginster of Fyxation Bicycle Company, says the average bike can range around $1,000.

"Our highest recommendation is the Series 2 and the Kryptonite," said Ginster.

Ginster advises bike owners to invest in a good lock and make sure it's secure.

If your bike does get stolen, call your local bike shops so they too can be on alert.

"If this person comes in and it doesn't seem like a good fit, we take notice of that," Ginster said.

It's unclear where the stolen bikes ended up, or if they'll ever be found, but people are watching closely so it doesn't happen again.

Investigators believe Secora may be connected to at least 15 other bike thefts in the neighborhood. He has been charged with five felonies and if convicted he could spend more than 50 years behind bars.