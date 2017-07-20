× Red Cross to open Multi-Agency Resource Center for flood victims in Walworth County Friday

ELKHORN — The American Red Cross will open a “Multi-Agency Resource Center” or MARC on Friday, July 21st from noon to 7:00 p.m. for those who have been impacted by severe flooding.

It will be open at W4051 County Road NN in Elkhorn.

Red Cross officials say a MARC is a one-stop-shop where different agencies can come together to provide services under one roof to assist in the recovery efforts of those affected by a disaster. Residents can meet with representatives of local healthcare providers and the Walworth County Public Health Department will be providing well water test kits as well.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center and Community Action of Rock/Walworth Counties are additional resource providers that will be attending.

A representative from Open Arms Free Clinic will provide information for residents as needed.

The Latter Day Saints Charity will supply clean up kits to the MARC for distribution to residents.

The International Orthodox Christian Charity has volunteers available to provide spiritual care and emotional support.

Samaritan’s Purse will also meet with residents about clean up options.

Members of Team Rubicon will be present to help with supply distribution.

If you are unable to attend, but need to talk to a Red Cross Caseworker, call 414-345-8678.

Red Cross officials have offered the below safety tips as the recovery and cleanup process continues:

Stay away from floodwaters. Do not allow children to play in the water.

Be especially cautious at night when it’s harder to see flood danger.

During cleanup, wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and rubber boots.

Materials such as cleaning products, paint, batteries, contaminated fuel and damaged fuel containers are hazardous. Check with local authorities for assistance with disposal to avoid risk.

Make sure your food and water are safe. Discard items that have come in contact with floodwater, including canned goods, water bottles, plastic utensils and baby bottle nipples. When in doubt, throw it out.

Contact your local or state public health department to see if your water supply might be contaminated. You may need to boil or treat it before use. Do not use water that could be contaminated to wash dishes, brush teeth, prepare food, wash hands, make ice or make baby formula.

You can help by donating to Red Cross Disaster Relief to support disasters big and small by visiting RedCross.org calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.