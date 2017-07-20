× Senator: Foxconn deal with Wisconsin could come soon

MADISON — A Republican state senator says the state may reach a deal with Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn by the end of the month and budget talks are being delayed as an incentive package is worked out.

State Sen. Luther Olsen tells The Associated Press on Thursday that talks are ongoing about what incentives the state may have to offer to get the iPhone manufacturer to commit.

“I think we should hold off on settling the budget until we know what’s going on with this.” Olsen says, “I think we should hold off on settling the budget until we know what’s going on with this.”

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald tells AP that “huge, big numbers” are being talked about to help land Foxconn. But he says he hasn’t discussed them yet with his caucus.

Olsen says the state must be in “fiscal shape to fulfill the obligation” to Foxconn.