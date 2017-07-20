× Sheriff’s officials: Country Thunder attendees should pack patience as flooding recovery continues

KENOSHA COUNTY — Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department are asking that people pack their patience as Country Thunder begins Thursday, July 20th as the recovery process continues after severe flooding.

As storms moved through Wednesday night, officials said there were no problems, or road closures as a result of the rainfall, which lasted into Thursday morning.

Sheriff’s officials offered an update Thursday, indicating since Sunday, they had responded to 690 calls for service, including 11 reports of minor road hazards, 22 motorist assist calls, 26 medical calls, 12 service calls, five citizen assist calls, five boating law violations, and 91 other additional patrols.

Country Thunder was fully staffed beginning Wednesday, as the large festival begins Thursday.

Sheriff’s officials noted people began arriving Wednesday night to set up their campsites, and no incidents or violations were reported. The rain did create wet spots, and officials are advising people planning on attending Country Thunder to be aware of the ever-changing possibility of road conditions and patience is needed at, and around the festival site.

Detours are in place, but people should expect the possibility of congestion.