Street party: Preview of family-friendly street pub rolling into Milwaukee for ONE DAY only

MILWAUKEE -- As if all the festivals and fairs this city has to offer weren't enough -- this Saturday a 400 foot long street pub is coming to Milwaukee! Chef Jess Usinowicz and with Deschutes Brewery joins Real Milwaukee to tell us all about the brewery's street pub event.

For the first time ever, Deschutes Brewery is bringing its giant 400-foot long street pub event to Milwaukee. You can find it near Old World 3rd Street and W. Kilbourn Avenue this Saturday, July 22.

The event runs from 2p.m. to -10 p.m. and is FREE for all ages.

During that time the brewery will work to raise money for the Hunger Task Force and the Westown Association, which champions economic and social development in the Westown area.

The street pub features a huge number of beers from Deschutes, plus guest tapes from local favorites Third Space Brewing and Lakefront Brewery.

The food portion of the event is being created by Chef Jeff here today AND Chef Shay Linkus from Vanguard. In addition, there will be local and regional live music and a kids zone for families.