“The Blind Side” subject Oher released by Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Michael Oher saga in Carolina has come to an end.

The Panthers released the former starting left tackle — the subject of the movie “The Blind Side” — after he failed a physical on Thursday. The move comes six days before the Panthers are scheduled to report to training camp and 10 months since Oher last played.

Oher started 16 regular games and three playoff games for the Panthers during their Super Bowl run in 2015.

However, he sustained a concussion in the third game of last season and hasn’t played since. He remains in the league’s concussion protocol.

“The Brain is a scary thing. You have to be careful with it,” Oher Tweeted after being released.

It’s the first personnel move under Panthers new interim general manager Marty Hurney, who was hired Wednesday.

Hurney was not immediately available for comment.

Oher appeared upset over Carolina’s decision to fire general manager Dave Gettleman earlier this week.

Oher wrote on Instagram Tuesday that he was on a plane to see concussion specialist Mickey Collins when he heard the news about Gettleman.

“In this business you don’t build personal relations but I can honestly say I had one with Mr. G,” Oher said.

Oher said Gettleman constantly checked on him, then seemed to turn his angst toward former teammates in the locker room who may have had a role in the GM’s firing.

“For the people who were happy and had something to do with it downstairs, Karma’s a (expletive),” Oher wrote.

Oher’s release did not come as a surprise.

The Panthers signed free agent tackle Matt Kalil to take Oher’s spot at left tackle earlier this offseason. They also drafted offensive tackle Taylor Moton from Western Michigan in the second round.