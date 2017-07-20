LAST DAY: Enter to win 1 of 600 6-packs of Wisconsin State Fair cream puffs
LIVE VIDEO: Former football star, convicted felon O.J. Simpson asks to be granted parole

U.S. Marshals warn public of jury duty phone scams

Posted 12:48 pm, July 20, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:50PM, July 20, 2017

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: A U.S. Marshal looks on during a press preview of a U.S. Marshals Service auction of personal property seized from Bernard and Ruth Madoff November 13, 2009 in New York City. The property includes jewelry, furs, artwork and other items forfeited in connection with the criminal prosecution of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Marshals Service is warning the public of a nationwide telephone scam involving individuals claiming to be U.S. Marshals, court officers or law enforcement officials seeking to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty. The U.S. Marshals Service does not call anyone to arrange payment of fines over the phone for failure to appear for jury duty or any other infraction.

In order to appear more credible, the scammers may even provide information like badge numbers and the names of actual federal judges and courthouse addresses. Victims have been told they can avoid arrest by paying a fine using a reloadable credit card, and were urged to call a number and provide their own credit card number to initiate the process. The Marshals Service urges the public not to divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers, even if they sound legitimate.

If you believe you were a victim of the jury duty scam, you are encouraged to report the incident to your local law enforcement department, or local U.S. Marshals or FBI office.