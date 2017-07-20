Woman arrested after woman stabbed near 29th and Wisconsin during argument
MILWAUKEE — A suspect was arrested after a woman was stabbed during an argument in Milwaukee Thursday morning, July 20th.
It happened shortly before 11:00 a.m. near 29th and Wisconsin.
Police say the 26-year-old victim was stabbed by a 21-year-old woman, and seriously injured.
The 21-year-old was arrested at the scene.
MPD will present this case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days for charges.
43.038650 -87.950701