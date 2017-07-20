× Woman arrested after woman stabbed near 29th and Wisconsin during argument

MILWAUKEE — A suspect was arrested after a woman was stabbed during an argument in Milwaukee Thursday morning, July 20th.

It happened shortly before 11:00 a.m. near 29th and Wisconsin.

Police say the 26-year-old victim was stabbed by a 21-year-old woman, and seriously injured.

The 21-year-old was arrested at the scene.

MPD will present this case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days for charges.