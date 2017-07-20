“Y’all just need to stop:” Gunshots fired inside a gym leaves man wounded, MPD seeks suspect

MILWAUKEE — A 32-year-old man is being treated for multiple gun shot wounds after a basketball game on Milwaukee’s north side turned violent late Wednesday, July 19th.

Milwaukee police say the shooting stemmed from a fight inside the gym at Hickman Academy at 51st and Hope. Witnesses say they heard at least five shots fired.

MPD officials say the 22-year-old suspect shot the 32-year-old victim shortly before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday during a rec league game.

Members of the church next door say they have witnessed arguments at the gym before, but it has never escalated to where weapons were involved. Joseph Robinson knew immediately it was the sound of gunshots and ran inside the church.

“I mean, you start to learn the different kinds of gun because of how it sounds. All types of things just from living in the neighborhood. You don’t even have to own a gun,” said Joseph Robinson, who lives nearby.

An officer arrived on the scene quickly and applied a tourniquet while waiting for medical personnel.

Arica Anderson watched from across the street as emergency personnel tended to the victim.

“Y’all just need to stop. There’s too many young kids out here that’s losing their lives.” “I ran in the house because I have babies,” Anderson said. “Y’all just need to stop. There’s too many young kids out here that’s losing their lives. Too many older people losing their lives.”

The victim suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

No one has been arrested for the crime, but police say they are looking for a known 22-year-old male suspect.