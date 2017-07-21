× “A lot of neighbors helping neighbors:” Silver Lake community braces for more rain

KENOSHA COUNTY — It hasn’t been long since heavy storms slammed into southeastern Wisconsin. Friday night, July 21st we’re bracing for even more rain.

The Fox River in Silver Lake still remains swollen and water is still all over the community. A few blocks away, residents are in the process of drying out. Sump pumps have been going nonstop for weeks now, and with the prospect of even more rain, they’re trying to not let it dampen their spirits.

For Walter Ellis, he too is still pumping water out of his basement.

“It was nasty but it’s gotten a lot…it’s gotten a lot better but it was deep,” Ellis said.

Ellis showed off his home, just a stone’s throw away from the Fox River. Nearly three feet of water flooded his basement. The damage still sits out front in his yard in the trash. The cost to repair it all is daunting.

“I’m guessing the total with everything, the labor to finish off the house again, $20,000 to $30,000,” Ellis said.

Down the road is the Village of Silver Lake’s town hall. It has turned into a flood victim relief store. Everything is free if you’ve been impacted by the water.

“Well, I think people are getting by. I think we’ve got a lot of neighbors helping neighbors which is great,” said Silver Lake Village Administrator, Patrick Casey.

With the prospect of water still to come, many are getting worried. As a flooded park sits with water rapidly moving, any more rain could be devastating.

“We have well test kits for those that have been inundated by the flood water so that the population can test their wells to make sure their drinking water is safe,” Casey said.

Flood, water, cleaning supplies, it’s all there for those who need it. Back at home, Ellis is continuing to pump his basement out — trying to keep a positive attitude.

“We have to. We have to. You can’t go downhill. You know, you got to go forward. You can’t go downhill,” said Ellis.

Ellis is taking everything day by day, showing that no matter how wet it gets, it can’t dampen his spirit.

Residents who live in Silver Lake are asked to keep track of all your damage: big stuff, small stuff, it’s all important. In order for federal dollars to come in and help people get back on their feet, they need to reach a certain disaster threshold. Once you’ve gotten it collected, you’re asked to pass it along to your county emergency management office.