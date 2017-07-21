× Adopt-A-Pet: Montana, the 3-month-old puppy looking for a good home

MILWAUKEE — Sara Mcguire from the Wisconsin Humane Society stopped by the FOX6 studio to introduce Montana — a three-month-old puppy ready for adoption at the Milwaukee campus.

Montana is available at the Wisconsin Humane Society located at 4500 W. Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee.

She is very rambunctious and also loves to cuddle.

She is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready for a home!

For more information on how to adopt a pet, CLICK HERE.