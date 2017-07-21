LIVE VIDEO: White House press briefing includes Sean Spicer resignation
Chester Bennington died by hanging, coroner confirms

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 19: Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs during CBS RADIO's two-night 'SPF' concert at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 19, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The band's performance coincided with their highly anticipated seventh studio album release, 'One More Light.' (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc. )

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed Friday that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by hanging.

Coroner’s office spokesman Ed Winter says the 41-year-old rocker hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles.

Bennington was found dead Thursday.

Winter says a half-empty bottle of alcohol was found in the room, but no drugs were evident. Bennington struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life.

A suicide note was not found.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

Bennington was one of two lead vocalists for Linkin Park, who became one of the most commercially successful acts of the 2000s. They won countless awards, including Grammys, and their hits include “In the End,” ”What I’ve Done” and “Numb.”

