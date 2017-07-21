Dinner and dessert is served! Recipes you can make with your kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE --Wondering what's for dinner tonight? Wonder no more! Registered dietitian and author of "The Victory Bite" Erica Cleven joins Real Milwaukee to whip up a delicious dinner and dessert.

Quinoa Taco Bowls

Serves 8

Prep time 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1½ c. dried quinoa

3 c. water

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon dried cilantro

1 teaspoon cumin

Toppings

1 (14 oz) can black beans, rinsed and drained

8 oz. shredded cheese

3 cups chopped lettuce

1 large tomato, chopped

1 large avocado, seeded and chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1 small can sliced black olives, drained

Salsa

Plain nonfat Greek yogurt

Equipment

Pan with lid

Mixing spoon

Liquid measuring cup

Measuring spoons

Can opener

Small bowls

Directions

Cook quinoa according to package instructions.

Stir in seasonings.

Spoon flavored quinoa into bowls; add toppings as desired.

Kids

1. Measure ingredients

2. Cook quinoa

3. Open can

4. Chop vegetables

5. Create bowls

Adults

1. Help with cooking quinoa

2. Help with opening can

Chocolate Shake

Serves 2

Prep time 5 minutes

Ingredients

1½ cups skim milk or any non-dairy milk

30 ice cubes

1 small banana

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon vanilla

Honey or agave, to taste

Equipment

Liquid measuring cup

Measuring cups

Measuring spoons

Blender or food processor

Spatula

Serving cups

Directions

Put all ingredients into a blender or food processor. Pulse until smooth. Serve immediately.

Kids

1. Measure ingredients

2. Blend ingredients

3. Spoon into cups

Adults

1. Help with blender