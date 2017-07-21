Dinner and dessert is served! Recipes you can make with your kids

Flash flood watch for much of southeast Wisconsin beginning at 3pm

MILWAUKEE --Wondering what's for dinner tonight? Wonder no more! Registered dietitian and author of "The Victory Bite" Erica Cleven joins  Real Milwaukee to whip up a delicious dinner and dessert.

Quinoa Taco Bowls
Serves 8
Prep time 15 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1½ c. dried quinoa
  • 3 c. water
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon dried cilantro
  • 1 teaspoon cumin

Toppings

  • 1 (14 oz) can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 8 oz. shredded cheese
  • 3 cups chopped lettuce
  • 1 large tomato, chopped
  • 1 large avocado, seeded and chopped
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1 small can sliced black olives, drained
  • Salsa
  • Plain nonfat Greek yogurt

Equipment

  • Pan with lid
  • Mixing spoon
  • Liquid measuring cup
  • Measuring spoons
  • Can opener
  • Small bowls

Directions

  • Cook quinoa according to package instructions.
  • Stir in seasonings.
  • Spoon flavored quinoa into bowls; add toppings as desired.

Kids
1. Measure ingredients
2. Cook quinoa
3. Open can
4. Chop vegetables
5. Create bowls

Adults
1. Help with cooking quinoa
2. Help with opening can

Chocolate Shake
Serves 2
Prep time 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups skim milk or any non-dairy milk
  • 30 ice cubes
  • 1 small banana
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • Honey or agave, to taste

Equipment

  • Liquid measuring cup
  • Measuring cups
  • Measuring spoons
  • Blender or food processor
  • Spatula
  • Serving cups

Directions
Put all ingredients into a blender or food processor. Pulse until smooth. Serve immediately.

Kids
1. Measure ingredients
2. Blend ingredients
3. Spoon into cups

Adults
1. Help with blender