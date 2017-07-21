Dinner and dessert is served! Recipes you can make with your kids

MILWAUKEE --Wondering what's for dinner tonight? Wonder no more! Registered dietitian and author of "The Victory Bite" Erica Cleven joins Real Milwaukee to whip up a delicious dinner and dessert.
Quinoa Taco Bowls
Serves 8
Prep time 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1½ c. dried quinoa
- 3 c. water
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 tablespoon dried cilantro
- 1 teaspoon cumin
Toppings
- 1 (14 oz) can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 8 oz. shredded cheese
- 3 cups chopped lettuce
- 1 large tomato, chopped
- 1 large avocado, seeded and chopped
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 small can sliced black olives, drained
- Salsa
- Plain nonfat Greek yogurt
Equipment
- Pan with lid
- Mixing spoon
- Liquid measuring cup
- Measuring spoons
- Can opener
- Small bowls
Directions
- Cook quinoa according to package instructions.
- Stir in seasonings.
- Spoon flavored quinoa into bowls; add toppings as desired.
Kids
1. Measure ingredients
2. Cook quinoa
3. Open can
4. Chop vegetables
5. Create bowls
Adults
1. Help with cooking quinoa
2. Help with opening can
Chocolate Shake
Serves 2
Prep time 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 1½ cups skim milk or any non-dairy milk
- 30 ice cubes
- 1 small banana
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- Honey or agave, to taste
Equipment
- Liquid measuring cup
- Measuring cups
- Measuring spoons
- Blender or food processor
- Spatula
- Serving cups
Directions
Put all ingredients into a blender or food processor. Pulse until smooth. Serve immediately.
Kids
1. Measure ingredients
2. Blend ingredients
3. Spoon into cups
Adults
1. Help with blender