× Dodge County: SUV, car collide in Township of Oak Grove killing 1, injuring another

OAK GROVE — A Waukesha man is dead after a collision between two vehicles in the Township of Oak Grove early Friday, July 21st.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened near the intersection of Highway W and Highway A around 6:15 a.m.

Investigators say a 34-year-old woman from Juneau was operating an SUV heading north on Highway A. Officials say she was approaching the intersection with Highway W when a 48-year-old Waukesha driving westbound on Highway W failed to stop for the posted stop sign. A collision resulted.

Officials say driver of the car was taken to Beaver Dam Hospital and flown to UW Hospital in Madison, where he died a short time later. The woman was taken to Beaver Dam Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Officials will identify the persons involved on Saturday, July 22nd — after the families of those involved are notified.

Assisting at the crash scene was: Juneau Police, Juneau Fire Department, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Dodge County Highway Department, Medflight and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.