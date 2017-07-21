× Good Samaritans help transport 30 animals after IL shelter van breaks down

St. Louis, MO — A kitten is recovering from a heat stroke after an Illinois animal shelter’s van broke down during Wednesday’s immense heat.

Partners for Pets is now unable to transport animals.

The shelter’s manager said 30 animals were being transported to the shelter when it happened.

“I’m standing there with tears streaming down my face. People were handing me water. It was really hard. The animals were very hot, I really thought I lost a kitten. It started to have a heat stroke. I was really, really worried for them,” said Danette Alons, the shelter’s manager.

Alons reached out to Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic desperately asking for help during the predicament. The staff at Carol House responded and helped get all the animals back to their shelter, staff at Partners for Pets said.

Upon arrival at Carol House Pet Clinic, the animals received a check-up and IV fluids. All of the animals are now doing okay, with the exception of the kitten who suffered a heat stroke. That kitten is now receiving treatment at Horseshoe Lake Animal Hospital.

Partners for Pets is now seeking the public’s help in getting a new transport vehicle for rescued animals.

If you’d like to donate, you can mail a donation to PO Box 445 Troy, IL 62294, earmarked for “Transport Vehicle.”