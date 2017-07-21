Gov. Walker declares State of Emergency for 17 counties in SW Wisconsin
MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker has declared a state of emergency in 17 western Wisconsin counties following torrential rains and flooding.
Walker issued the declaration Friday afternoon. His office said in a news release that between 6 and 8 inches of rain fell Wednesday night, causing flash floods and rivers to rise to major flood stage. More storms were expected Friday night.
The counties include Buffalo, Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Lafayette, Monroe, Pepin, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Trempealeau, and Vernon.
Walker directed state agencies to assist people affected by the storms and called the Wisconsin National Guard to active duty as Adjutant General Donald Dunbar deems necessary to help with recovery efforts.
Gov. Walker issued the following statement in a news release:
“I have instructed state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to help those affected by the flooding and to continue to provide resources to assist with the response and recovery efforts. I thank the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and all state agencies for their coordinated response to this emergency.”