Guns N’ Roses to perform at BMO Harris Bradley Center November 7

MILWAUKEE — Get ready to rock! Guns N’ Roses are bringing their “Not In This Lifetime Tour” to the BMO Harris Bradley Center Tuesday, November 7th.

According to the BMO Harris Bradley Center website, three decades ago, Guns N’ Roses transformed and transfixed the world of rock and roll forever with their seminal debut album Appetite for Destruction. To celebrate the multi-platinum record that welcomed fans to the jungle and topped the Billboard 200, the unprecedented legends of rock are announcing a selection of new stops on their momentous Not In This Lifetime Tour produced by Live Nation.

A limited number of pre-sale tickets are available Thursday, July 27 at Noon with code COMEBACK. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10:00 a.m.