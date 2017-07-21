Have fun and be safe! Tips on being prepared for the summer

MILWAUKEE -- Summer in Wisconsin is cause for celebration and many families take advantage of the weather by spending time outdoors and in the woods.
Proper preparation is key to making sure your next camping or hiking adventure is a safe one. Katie Horrigan with the Kohl's Grow Safe & Healthy program joins Real Milwaukee with several ways you can protect your kids this summer.
Preparation tips:
- Wear sun hat and sunglasses
- Opt for closed-toe shoes over flip-flops
- Put on bug spray
- Familiarize yourself with poisonous plants
- Use sunscreen and make sure to reapply
- Drink lots of water
- Have a first aid kit handy
- Use flashlights in the dark
- Check the weather before you go