× Man robbed, shot near Sherman Park; Milwaukee police seek suspect

MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old man was sitting in his car when he was robbed of property and then shot near Sherman Park early Friday morning, July 21st, Milwaukee police say.

The shooting happened near 42nd and Burleigh and took place around 12:30 a.m. The victim is being treated at a hospital and is expected to survive his injury.

Police are seeking a suspect and investigating the circumstances that led to this incident.

