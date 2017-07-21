× Mary Martinez sentenced to 20 years in prison in Trevion Winningham death

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Mary Martinez on Friday, July 21st to 20 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision. This, in connection with the November 2016 death of seven-year-old Trevion Winningham.

Martinez pleaded guilty last month to the following charges in this case:

Neglecting a child (consequence is death)

Neglecting a child (consequence is great bodily harm)

Physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing bodily harm (two counts)

According to officials, Winningham was brought from a residence near 19th and National Avenue to a hospital on November 29, 2016. The child was suffering from numerous injuries. The child died a few hours later.

Also sentenced in the Winningham death was Etter Hughes. A judge sentenced Hughes to 20 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision on Thursday, July 20th. Hughes pleaded “no contest” to four charges on June 5th.