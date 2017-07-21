× MPD: 2 men, ages 22 and 38, suffer non-life threatening injuries after separate shooting incidents

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Friday, July 21st.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was shot around 5:00 p.m. at an unknown location. The victim sustained a non-life threatening injury and was dropped off at a local hospital.

The motive is unknown.

Another shooting occurred around 6:00 p.m. near South 14th and Lincoln Avenue. Officials say a 38-year-old man was shot and suffered a non-life threatening injury. He’s being treated at a local hospital.

There are no suspects in custody in connection to either shooting.