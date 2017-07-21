Packers Hall of Fame ready to welcome in Donald Driver and Mark Lee

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 01: Donald Driver #80 of the Green Bay Packers reacts as he scores a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 1, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Lions 45-41. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Cornerback Mark Lee #22 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Raiders at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 11, 1990 in Los Angeles, California. The Packers won 29-16 (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are getting ready to induct two new members to the Packers Hall of Fame.
All-time leading wide receiver Donald Driver and ball-hawking cornerback Mark Lee will be honored on Saturday, July 22nd at the 47th induction banquet at Lambeau Field.
Driver had 743 catches for 10,137 yards to lead all Packers receivers. His 62 career touchdowns are fifth in franchise history.
The four-time Pro Bowler played in 205 games over 14 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
He had 31 interceptions in 11 seasons in Green Bay. He missed just eight games during his Packers career, appearing in 157 games and making 139 starts.