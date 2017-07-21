× Packers Hall of Fame ready to welcome in Donald Driver and Mark Lee

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are getting ready to induct two new members to the Packers Hall of Fame.

All-time leading wide receiver Donald Driver and ball-hawking cornerback Mark Lee will be honored on Saturday, July 22nd at the 47th induction banquet at Lambeau Field.

Driver had 743 catches for 10,137 yards to lead all Packers receivers. His 62 career touchdowns are fifth in franchise history.

The four-time Pro Bowler played in 205 games over 14 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

He had 31 interceptions in 11 seasons in Green Bay. He missed just eight games during his Packers career, appearing in 157 games and making 139 starts.