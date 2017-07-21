× Police search for suspect who entered home, got into scuffle with resident

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are on the lookout for a suspect who entered a home on the city’s east side late Thursday, July 20th — and got into a scuffle with a person in that residence.

Officials say the suspect entered the unlocked home near Brady and Cass Streets around 10:00 p.m. When the person already in the home heard the door open, he went to investigate and found the suspect in his residence.

There was some kind of fight or struggle — and the person in the residence suffered a cut. He was treated and released from a hospital.

The suspect fled the scene — and investigators are trying to identify him at this time.

