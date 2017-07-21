Protesters shout down Minneapolis mayor

Protesters have shouted down Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges at her City Hall news conference to discuss the resignation of the city’s police chief.

Hodges was reading a statement about the departure of Chief Janee (juh-NAY’) Harteau (har-TOH’) when a small group of protesters walked in and disrupted the event Friday night. They waved signs with the phrases “Messy Betsy” and “You are next” on them and chanted “Bye-bye Betsy.”

One man wore a cap with “Philando” on it, referring to black motorist Philando Castile, who was shot to death last year by a suburban officer during a traffic stop.

Hodges eventually gave up and left.

Harteau resigned almost a week after a Minneapolis officer shot an unarmed Australian woman who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault. Hodges had asked for the resignation, saying neither she nor the city’s residents had confidence in the chief.

Hodges faces several challengers for re-election this fall.