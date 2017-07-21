Sand sculpting fest draws artists from all over the world

REVERE, Mass. — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend a sand sculpting festival on a Massachusetts beach this weekend.

The International Sand Sculpting Festival on Revere Beach got underway Friday morning. The festival runs through Sunday.

The competition draws sand sculptors from all over the United States and the world, from countries as close as Canada and as far away as Russia.

The first place prize is $5,000.

Sculptures include a 20-foot-wide depiction of the U.S.S. Constitution and a 10-foot-tall lighthouse.