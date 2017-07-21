Strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries galore! Summer is prime berry picking time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLGATE -- The blackberries are ready to pick, but the season for picking will be over soon! At Basse's Taste of Country, you can pick strawberries in June, raspberries and blackberries in July, then apples and pumpkins in the fall.

About Basse's Taste of Country (website)

Family owned and operated, Basse’s Taste of Country has roots in Muskego, Wisconsin where owners Becky and Roger Basse ran a similar business for five years. After working there for another seven years, the Basse’s decided to branch out to Colgate, Wisconsin and started the Basse’s Taste of Country store in September of 2000. Currently Roger and Becky, along with their son Blake and daughter Sarah, strive to create an environment in which families can enjoy themselves and grow lasting memories and traditions!

The Basse’s extend their love of family to their business, and offers family-orientated fun and educational activities all season long! The farm family fun starts in the spring season with U-pick strawberries in June then followed quickly by U-pick Raspberries and U-pick Blackberries in July. Later in the fall season will be U-pick apples (starting in 2017/2018), and to wrap up all the fun each year is our ever growing and improving pumpkin farm with our fall fun packed pumpkin festival! So round up the family and come on out to enjoy the farm and grow memories with us!

