Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that injured 2 Milwaukee officers

MILWAUKEE — The driver who allegedly hit two Milwaukee Police officers is now in custody.

Both officers were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

MPD tells FOX6 more information could be released Friday, July 21st about the suspected driver involved in this hit and run.

Two MPD officers were on foot patrol near Sherman and Villard Thursday evening, July 20th.

It was just before 5:00 p.m. near the Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education.

Officials say one vehicle hit another, then the vehicle that was hit struck the officers.

The driver of the car that caused the crash took off.

A witness who asked to remain anonymous described the scene.

“When I was coming out I saw two drivers they were arguing back and forth it was a lady and a man and a man in a truck and the truck took off”

Police spent Thursday night looking for the suspect.

The officers are both MPD veterans assigned to police district 7.

They are a 54-year-old man with 14 years of service and a 43-year-old man with nine years of service.