White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned

Posted 11:04 am, July 21, 2017, by , Updated at 11:47AM, July 21, 2017

White House press secretary Sean Spicer, in an effort to shame Russia's alliance with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his use of chemical weapons, said Tuesday April 11, 2017 Adolf Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons" during World War II.

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

One of those people said Spicer is quitting because of objections over the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.

The people with knowledge of the decision insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the personnel matter publicly.

Meanwhile, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus says he supports incoming communications director Anthony Scaramucci “100 percent” to fill Spicer’s vacancy.

Priebus and Spicer spent years working closely together at the Republican National Committee. Priebus has also reportedly opposed hiring Scaramucci for various administration positions.

Priebus told The Associated Press that he and Scaramucci are “very good friends.” He says it’s “all good here” at the White House.