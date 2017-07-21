WisDOT: Upcoming closures to be aware of

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Some overnight to be done with the Zoo Interchange as well as the Marquette Interchange. Mark Klipstein with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to explain what's ahead.

Zoo Interchange:

Monday July 24: Full overnight closure of I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue from 11:00 p.m.-4:30 a.m.

Tuesday July 25: Full overnight closure of I-41 South at Bluemound Road from 10:00 p.m.-5:00 a.m.

Wednesday July 26 and Thursday July 27: overnight closure I-94 East at HWY 100 and I-94 West at Zoo Interchange

Marquette Interchange:

Saturday July 22: Full overnight closure of system ramp from I-94 East to I-43/94 South from 9:00 p.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Monday July 24-Wednesday July 26: Full overnight closure of system ramp from I-94 East to I-43/94 South from 9:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.

Thursday July 27: Full overnight closure I-94 East to I-43/94 South system ramp and I-794 West to I-43/94 South system ramp; use 27th street or I-794 East/Hoan Bridge to get around closure