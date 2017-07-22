× 4 adults, 3 children temporarily displaced following fire at apartment in Racine

RACINE COUNTY — Four adults and three children have been temporarily displaced following a fire that took place inside an apartment on Greenfield Road in Racine County.

The fire happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 22nd.

According to the Racine Fire Department, a 911 caller saw flames and smoke coming out of the back window of the apartment. Upon arrival, fire crews quickly attacked the fire and were able to contain it to the one apartment.

Four adults and three children occupying the four-unit apartment building will be working with the Red Cross for temporary housing.

The building was left in care of the property owner on scene.

The fire is under investigation.