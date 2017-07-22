× $53M to go to US national park maintenance, infrastructure

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has announced more than $50 million for maintenance and infrastructure work at national parks.

Zinke made the announcement Saturday at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. With him was Colorado U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.

The funding would go to 42 parks in 29 states.

The Interior Department says in a release that Congress has provided $20 million, and $33 million will come from outside organizations. The funding will help improve trails, restore buildings and increase visitor access to the parks.

In Rocky Mountain, $200,000 matched by $200,000 from the Rocky Mountain Conservancy will go to trail maintenance.

Other projects include improving overlooks at the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone in Wyoming and boat inspections to keep invasive species out of Glacier National Park in Montana.