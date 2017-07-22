City of Light Church scavenger hunt spreads awareness of drug epidemic

WAUWATOSA — Groups of people are searching for clues across Wauwatosa, in an effort to raise awareness for a drug epidemic. The City of Light Church hosted a scavenger hunt in support of opiate addiction awareness on Saturday, July 22nd.

During the event, a number of teams showed up to Hart Park to kick things off.

Folks used the GPS on their phones to follow leads, which brought them to a number of landmarks in the area.

“We came together to bring awareness to the problem and see how we can as a community provide options and provide resources to people in the city to get help,” said Brian McKee, City of Light Church.

A portion of all scavenger hunt tickets sold will benefit addiction recovery programs around the city — including the Meta House.