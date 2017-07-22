Crowds shop the streets of Whitefish Bay during “Sidewalk Sale-A-Bration”

WHITEFISH BAY — Bustling with business this weekend, the Sidewalk Sale-A-Bration in Whitefish Bay gave shoppers some local flare on Saturday, July 22nd.

Stores along Silver Spring took their business out onto the sidewalk. The shops were open alongside the weekly farmers market.

PHOTO GALLERY

The idea of the event is to introduce residents to area shops and get them to do more local shopping. And of course, there’s more than enough beer and food to go around.

“It allows them to see friends, meet new people, walk with the streets and see what the different businesses offer because they’re out on a street. So sometimes you might just walk by instead of going into the business, but if they are out there talking to you, it gives you that opportunity to personally meet them and see what they have to offer,” said Katie Commer, Business Improvement Districts.

Plenty of families made their way down during the sale on Saturday. A kids adventure zone was also open all afternoon, offering a free rock climbing wall.