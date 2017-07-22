Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX6 WakeUp
FOX6 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX6Now.com
Menu
News
Politics
Dose of Reality
Sports
WakeUp
Real MKE
Contests
Links
Events
Weather
73°
73°
Low
72°
High
81°
Sun
70°
83°
Mon
63°
74°
Tue
61°
78°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Flash flood watch for much of southeast Wisconsin until 9am Saturday
July 22
Posted 7:23 am, July 22, 2017, by
Kiri Salinas
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
×
July 22
Festa Italiana
Whitefish Bay Sale-a-bration
Popular
“It broke my heart:” Video shows teens mocking, laughing at drowning man
TMZ: Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has committed suicide
Police: 32-year-old shot multiple times inside school gym in Milwaukee during basketball game
Police: 4 shot, wounded near 39th and Burleigh, including kids ages 9, 5
Latest News
TMZ: John Heard passed away at age 72
Gino talk with “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” director Luc Besson
President Trump to attend commissioning of USS Gerald R. Ford
Residents, tourists in Greece sleep outdoors after quake
News
$7 for 7 Days: Festa Italiana offers a spring ticket deal to this year’s fest
Interviews
Celebreate Festa Italiana’s 40th anniversary July 21-23
News
Mark your calendar: Gin Blossoms to headline Festa Italiana on July 22nd
News
BoDeans to headline Festa Italiana on Friday, July 21st
Seen on TV
July 21
Seen on TV
July 17
News
Whitefish Bay police actively searching for 2 suspects who stole packages using stolen vehicle
News
“Kids are disconnected:” After Whitefish Bay gun incident, director of school safety group concerned
News
Summerfest announces new “Level Up” concert viewing deck at Miller Lite Oasis
News
$75,000 in damage: Lightning strike sparks duplex fire in Whitefish Bay, no one hurt
News
FREE admission and parking: 2nd annual Big Gig BBQ details revealed
Out And About
North Shore Safety Camp: “Exciting program to teach kids, through a variety of fun activities, how to be safe”
News
Speaker Paul Ryan pays visit to Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.