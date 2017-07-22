× MPD officer hurt while breaking up fight near 19th and Burnham

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was hurt while responding to an altercation that took place near 19th and Burnham Streets.

According to police, the officer’s knee was injured and he was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say a Milwaukee police squad that was called in for backup was also damaged at the scene. Police are calling it a “property damage accident.”

