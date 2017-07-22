NAACP Milwaukee Branch sees “tremendous turnout” during annual summer barbecue

MILWAUKEE — It was a muggy and hot day on Saturday, July 22nd — perfect for a summer barbecue.

The NAACP Milwaukee Branch held its annual “Back Yard BBQ” in Johnson’s Park. It featured food, dancers, music, free haircuts and a resource fair.

PHOTO GALLERY

Organizers say it’s a way to bring people in Milwaukee together.

“This has been the most successful event that we’ve done and that’s due to the collaboration of Pastors United and Running Rebels. We all brought out individuals to support the event and that’s why we had such a tremendous turnout for the day,” said Fred Royal, NAACP Milwaukee Branch.

This was the third time this barbecue was held.