Mother, daughter struck by hit-and-run driver after Country Thunder concert

WALWORTH COUNTY — A mother and daughter were struck by a vehicle from behind and were injured after the Country Thunder concert Friday, July 21st. Genoa City police say the driver took off and are now hoping the public can help track them down.

According to police, the two women were struck on Williams Road in Genoa City around 12:45 a.m. early Saturday.

Officials say one of the victims have been released, and the other has been transferred to a UW hospital to receive further care for a severe head injury.

Police are now searching for leads. If you have any information that can help police identify the driver of the striking vehicle, or any passengers, you’re urged to contact the Genoa City Police Department at 262-279-6252 or submit a Crime Stoppers tip.