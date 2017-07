× Ryan Braun returns to Brewers’ lineup against Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Ryan Braun was back in the Milwaukee Brewers’ lineup on Saturday night against the Philadelphia Phillies after missing the last three games with a right wrist injury.

The Brewers have lost a season-worst six straight games and have seen their lead over the Cubs in the NL Central trimmed to one game.

Braun was batting third and playing left field.