Sale-A-Brate summer with some shopping in Whitefish Bay!

WHITEFISH BAY -- The streets of whitefish bay are bustling with business this weekend. FOX6's Evan Peterson shows more on the "Sidewalk Sale-A-Bration" getting underway.

Whitefish Bay Summer Sidewalk Sale-A-Bration is all put together from Shop Whitefish Bay and runs from Friday July 21st through Saturday July 22nd. The two-day event has live music, food, and activities such as mini golf, a climbing wall and more.

On Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. you can play games and more at the Yellow Wood's Adventure Zone.